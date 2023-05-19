Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED opened at $95.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.03 and a 200 day moving average of $94.94.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

See Also

