Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,861 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $19,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 483,980 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 740,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,464,000 after acquiring an additional 367,856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,360,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,655,000 after acquiring an additional 294,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,501,000 after acquiring an additional 281,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,981,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,904,000 after acquiring an additional 221,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $95.36 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.94.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

