Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) PT Lowered to $45.00

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCSI. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Down 3.9 %

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at $34.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.10. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $65.68. The company has a market cap of $681.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity at Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.39 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Consensus Cloud Solutions news, CFO James C. Malone bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $152,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,752.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,035,000 after buying an additional 88,731 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 28.7% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,067,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,489,000 after purchasing an additional 460,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,690,000 after buying an additional 97,525 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,952,000 after purchasing an additional 769,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,631,000 after acquiring an additional 28,561 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

