ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.58.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $102.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.02. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $124.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,581,996,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,437,778,000 after buying an additional 1,138,607 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after buying an additional 1,494,751 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,036,284,000 after buying an additional 1,566,894 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

