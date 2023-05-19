Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Up 5.5%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.68. Approximately 1,033,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,663,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.53.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Confluent by 720.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Confluent by 3,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 145,391 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 13.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
