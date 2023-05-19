Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Up 5.5%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.68. Approximately 1,033,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,663,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $149,922.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 325,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,345.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $6,079,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $149,922.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 325,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,345.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,348,118 shares of company stock worth $32,166,699. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Confluent by 720.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Confluent by 3,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 145,391 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 13.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.