Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Comstock Resources from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.61.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CRK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.64. 1,236,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,727,774. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $489.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 52.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

See Also

