Compound (COMP) Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $268.24 million and $10.99 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $35.96 or 0.00133873 BTC on exchanges.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,459,321 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,459,320.79910446 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 35.69183603 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 350 active market(s) with $12,458,455.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

