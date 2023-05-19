CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) CFO Sells $744,000.00 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 413,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
CompoSecure Trading Down 2.2 %
CMPO stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 61,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,072. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $558.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15.
CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $93.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMPO shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.
CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.
