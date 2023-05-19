Comparing FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) & On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF)

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FormFactor and On Track Innovations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FormFactor $747.94 million 3.18 $50.74 million $0.28 110.22 On Track Innovations $14.88 million 0.00 -$11.66 million N/A N/A

FormFactor has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

94.2% of FormFactor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of FormFactor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

FormFactor has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FormFactor and On Track Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FormFactor 0 4 4 0 2.50 On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

FormFactor presently has a consensus target price of $32.22, indicating a potential upside of 4.41%.

Profitability

This table compares FormFactor and On Track Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FormFactor 3.09% 5.51% 4.40% On Track Innovations -63.06% -1,110.80% -62.59%

Summary

FormFactor beats On Track Innovations on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests. The company was founded by Igor Khandros on April 15, 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, CA.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Petroleum. The company's product portfolio includes readers, controllers and terminals, management software, payment services, and Payment System as a Service (PSaaS). It offers OtiMetry System that incorporates telemetry, sales, and operations into solution with cloud control, and real-time online management and alerts; TRIO-IQ, a telemetry gateway and EMV payment reader; TRIO, a payment device for installation in kiosks and vending machines; UNO-8 and UNO-PLUS contactless readers for unattended retail environments with self-service payment stations, including ATMs, toll roads, access control, and mass transit validators; and controllers and gateways comprises OTI TeleBox, a machine-to-machine controller that enables the communication between machines, and GoBox, a machine-to-machine controller that communicates between machines, cashless readers, and remote servers. The company also provides a terminal management system, which is a cloud-based system that provides real-time control and insights of each machine enabling operators to remotely manage their terminal's fleet; and cloud based vending management system and vending BI. In addition, it offers payment services, including payment service API, an application programming interface; close loop payment that supports close-loop payment cards; and APIs for integration with mobile payment solutions, as well as original equipment manufacturer (OEM) payment solutions. The company's readers are certified by various card associations and support Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, MIFARE, FeliCa, and others. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

