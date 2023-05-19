Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Community Bank System has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Community Bank System has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.
Community Bank System Stock Performance
Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.61. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $44.26 and a twelve month high of $72.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average is $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Bank System
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 287.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,486,000 after buying an additional 647,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at $33,999,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 220.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after buying an additional 158,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 89,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CBU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Bank System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.
About Community Bank System
Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.
