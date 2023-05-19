Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Commercial Vehicle Group from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:CVGI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.09. 341,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $10.33.

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $234.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 38,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,627.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 410,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,887,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 243,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 711.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 174,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

