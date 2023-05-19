Commerce Bank Sells 3,516 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,058,185. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.35 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.