Commerce Bank Sells 1,696 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,534 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $20,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in American Express by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in American Express by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Argus raised their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.41.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $152.99. 823,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

