Commerce Bank Sells 145 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $28,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.47. The stock had a trading volume of 231,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,052. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $238.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.05 and a 200 day moving average of $219.81.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

