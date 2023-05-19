Commerce Bank Has $17.49 Million Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,901 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $17,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 230.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.40.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXST traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,503. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.29 and a twelve month high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.57 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $80,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,116.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $12,962,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $80,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,116.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,441. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

See Also

