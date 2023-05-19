Commerce Bank Has $16.44 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,545 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 2.42% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $16,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWX. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,094,000. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,093,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,501,000 after purchasing an additional 158,529 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,379,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 403.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 134,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 104,393 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of GWX stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $31.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,261. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.38. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

