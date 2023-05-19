Commerce Bank Has $15.41 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,463 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $550,565,000 after acquiring an additional 63,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,653,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,583,000 after acquiring an additional 179,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.14. 701,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.19. The company has a market cap of $146.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.