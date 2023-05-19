Commerce Bank Grows Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $18,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,530,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AZO. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,712.06.

NYSE AZO traded down $4.88 on Friday, reaching $2,644.07. The stock had a trading volume of 44,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,565.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,498.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

