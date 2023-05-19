Commerce Bank Decreases Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,742 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Whirlpool worth $23,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 36.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

NYSE:WHR traded down $2.52 on Friday, hitting $131.13. 157,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $186.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.86 and a 200-day moving average of $141.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.10%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

