Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 118,114 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $28,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.07. 436,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,689. The company has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.00. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

