Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 624.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,392,000 after acquiring an additional 772,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after acquiring an additional 721,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after acquiring an additional 527,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,652,000 after acquiring an additional 408,379 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Performance

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $179.35. 565,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,683. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.56. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $187.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

