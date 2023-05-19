Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,237 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.54% of Euronet Worldwide worth $25,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 953.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 38,443 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EEFT stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.27. 75,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,699. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $123.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $441,096.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,378.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.