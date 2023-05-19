Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX stock traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.42. The stock had a trading volume of 98,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,294. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.57. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $156.19.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.