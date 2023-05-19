Comcast Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Comcast has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Comcast has a payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comcast to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Comcast Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.31 on Friday. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02.

Insider Activity

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 42,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

