Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,835. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 31.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 27.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

