Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,835. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.24.
Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Columbus McKinnon Company Profile
Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.
