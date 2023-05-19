Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) VP Lee Bagwell Acquires 1,589 Shares of Stock

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) VP Lee Bagwell purchased 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $14,682.36. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,284 shares in the company, valued at $141,224.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lee Bagwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Lee Bagwell acquired 2,329 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $21,682.99.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Lee Bagwell bought 100 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $909.00.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.99. 8,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,412. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 23,414 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter valued at about $6,442,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 15.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,467,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 102,586 shares in the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBAN. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

