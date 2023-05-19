CoinLoan Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.55 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinLoan token can currently be bought for $3.87 or 0.00014421 BTC on exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $7.55 million and $76.99 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

