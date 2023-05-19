Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 5.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JVA. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Coffee during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coffee by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Coffee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

