Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.60.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Price Performance

CDE stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54.

Insider Activity at Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randy Gress acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 205,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,274.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 334.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.