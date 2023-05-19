Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ COKE traded up $8.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $664.76. The stock had a trading volume of 27,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,068. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1 year low of $405.03 and a 1 year high of $694.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $561.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $13.54 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 49.66%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

