Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.25). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Co-Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Co-Diagnostics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $7.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 42,024 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 1,277.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 72,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 291,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

