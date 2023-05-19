CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on CNX. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.
CNX Resources Stock Up 1.4 %
CNX stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. CNX Resources has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $24.21.
About CNX Resources
CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.
