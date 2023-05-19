CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CNX. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

CNX stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. CNX Resources has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $24.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 52,294 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $1,942,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,004,000 after acquiring an additional 61,682 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in CNX Resources by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 522,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 41,297 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 81,947 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

