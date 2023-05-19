Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Shares of CLX opened at $166.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 286.40, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.30. Clorox has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 429.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

