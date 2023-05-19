Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Up to $1.21

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.21, but opened at $1.24. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 278,103 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a market cap of $596.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 2.49.

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $709.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.58 million. Analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 298,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through the Americas and Other segments. The Americas segment consists of operations U.S. operations excluding airports. Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe, and Europe-South, which covers the operations in France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.

Further Reading

