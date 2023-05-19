Clean Energy Transition LLP Cuts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Clean Energy Transition LLP cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,392 shares during the period. Eversource Energy makes up about 3.3% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned about 0.07% of Eversource Energy worth $20,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 215,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ES. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

About Eversource Energy



Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

