Clean Energy Transition LLP Buys Shares of 66,312 Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. Maxeon Solar Technologies makes up about 0.2% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Maxeon Solar Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $6,888,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,419.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 384,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 359,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 249,530 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the third quarter valued at $4,680,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,701,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAXN traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.20. 1,313,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,529. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.59). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 178.57%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

