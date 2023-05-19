Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

CLAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Clarus from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Clarus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLAR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 52,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,826. Clarus has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03.

Clarus Announces Dividend

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.12 million. Clarus had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Clarus’s payout ratio is -5.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clarus by 97.4% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 269,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 132,932 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Clarus by 30.7% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Clarus by 45.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its stake in Clarus by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 937,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

