City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge Sells 840 Shares of Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

City Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.22. 14,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,641. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.02. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.55. City Holding has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $103.00.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.21. City had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that City Holding will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on City in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on City in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on City in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,606,000 after purchasing an additional 97,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in City by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,694,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,258,000 after buying an additional 21,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of City by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,659,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of City by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 624,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,428,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of City by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

