Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,606,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU opened at $143.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.87 and its 200-day moving average is $149.65. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $169.55.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

