Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New $242,000 Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of APA by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. APA’s revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

