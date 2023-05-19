Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New $203,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Prologis by 11.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE PLD opened at $122.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.17. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.