Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 69.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Charter Communications by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.35.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $343.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $345.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.15. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $515.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

