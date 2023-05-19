Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Kroger were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Kroger by 1,426.5% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 230,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 215,330 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Kroger by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 20,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,603,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,480,000 after purchasing an additional 112,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 114,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kroger Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $53.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

