Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $264,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,679,000 after purchasing an additional 29,066 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $2,127,636.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,771,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $5,416,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,413,411.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $2,127,636.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,771,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $431.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $464.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.27. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

