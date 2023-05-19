Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires Shares of 3,025 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,174 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,997,000 after buying an additional 228,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.61.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $556,101.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,111 shares of company stock worth $6,740,998 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

