Citigroup Lowers Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target to $140.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.26% from the company’s current price.
NBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.
Nabors Industries Stock Performance
NYSE NBR opened at $91.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $871.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.76. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $193.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Company Profile
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)
- Will Papa John’s Turnaround Serve Up More Revenue Growth?
- Hunting For A Deal? Ross Stores May Just Be It
- Alibaba: Could This Be The Year Of The Dragon
- Is Pfizer’s Seagen Deal In Jeopardy Amid Antitrust Scrutiny?
- Tyson Insiders Buy Shares At Multi-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.