Citigroup Lowers Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target to $140.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.26% from the company’s current price.

NBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

NYSE NBR opened at $91.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $871.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.76. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $193.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nabors Industries by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nabors Industries by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

