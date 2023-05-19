CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Up to $3.50

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.80. CI&T shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 282,055 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CINT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on CI&T from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

CI&T Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $525.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $116.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.62 million. CI&T had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 18.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that CI&T Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CI&T during the first quarter worth approximately $644,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CI&T by 197.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in CI&T during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in CI&T during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

Further Reading

