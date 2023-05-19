Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Cirrus Logic from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.92.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $78.04. The company had a trading volume of 221,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,357. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $111.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.65.

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $1,125,118.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,379,000 after acquiring an additional 26,829 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 118.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 67.8% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2,444.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 59.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 457,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,052,000 after acquiring an additional 170,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

