Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Director Sells $2,054,800.00 in Stock

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CINF traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.99. The company had a trading volume of 412,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,870. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.47 and its 200-day moving average is $109.42. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 881.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,691,122,000 after buying an additional 476,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,764,000 after buying an additional 403,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,978,000 after purchasing an additional 67,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,458,000 after purchasing an additional 461,858 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

