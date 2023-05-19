Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMPR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.
Cimpress Trading Down 0.8 %
CMPR stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.35. 54,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,250. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64. Cimpress has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $53.80.
About Cimpress
Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.
