Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMPR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress Trading Down 0.8 %

CMPR stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.35. 54,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,250. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64. Cimpress has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $53.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cimpress

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 987.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 239.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.